VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.34

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.34 and last traded at $69.36, with a volume of 46126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.12.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $755.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.