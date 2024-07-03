Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Position Lifted by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $919.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

