Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $157.96 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

