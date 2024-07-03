Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $241.56. 464,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,953. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

