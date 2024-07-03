Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $131,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.75. 2,742,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

