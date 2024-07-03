Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,321,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,730 shares of company stock worth $37,771,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, reaching $136.82. 14,454,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,721,941. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

