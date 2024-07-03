Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

UNP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.57. 1,219,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,574. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

