Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,900. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

