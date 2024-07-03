Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 1,701,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

