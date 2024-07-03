Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. 7,584,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,520,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

