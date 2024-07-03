Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 27,202,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,393,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

