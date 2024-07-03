Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

ZTS traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $175.60. 1,251,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day moving average is $178.25. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

