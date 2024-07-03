Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

