Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after buying an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,534 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,976 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.52. 329,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.