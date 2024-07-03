Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 286.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $1,663,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 207.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,192 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 963,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $448.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.76 and a 200 day moving average of $453.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

