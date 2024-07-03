Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,648 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.5 %

DAL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. 3,540,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,469,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

