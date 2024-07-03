Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $117,600.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,041,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $387,504.91.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

