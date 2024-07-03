Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Down 1.8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.24. Approximately 33,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 818,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $518,923. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,476,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

