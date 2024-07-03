Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Tops $851,832.82

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $38.87 million and approximately $851,832.82 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,350.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00619370 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00044420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071304 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10532703 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $832,901.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

