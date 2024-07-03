UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Baird R W raised UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

