UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 1.5% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.15. 1,981,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,849,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.