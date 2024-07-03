UBS Group Upgrades Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) to “Buy”

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.12.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BIRK opened at $55.46 on Monday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $61.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $3,411,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $4,873,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.