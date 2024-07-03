Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Up 0.8%

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02). Approximately 23,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 385,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.21 ($0.02).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.11.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

