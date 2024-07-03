Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 515,248 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,248 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 409,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,407. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

