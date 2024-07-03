Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,019 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 271.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,832,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,626,527. The stock has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

