Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Evergy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 325,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

