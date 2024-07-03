Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 363,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

