Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $16.79 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 10,210.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,808 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.72. 29,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

