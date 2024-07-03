Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 204.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 494,025 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,865 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. 147,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.