Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,041.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.3% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 436,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631,423. The company has a market capitalization of $396.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

