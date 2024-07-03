Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864,966 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28,471.4% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 217,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,100,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. 23,216,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,782,037. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.