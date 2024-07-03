Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after buying an additional 3,425,167 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,484,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,410.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,354,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,334,002 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BKLN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 3,763,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,892,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.