Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 843 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 354,491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $113.82.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

