Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 506 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.