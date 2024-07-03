Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

