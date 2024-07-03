Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,460,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 112,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,389,000 after buying an additional 101,283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after buying an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after buying an additional 153,856 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 449,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

