Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days.

CURV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

CURV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. 236,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,183. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Torrid has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

