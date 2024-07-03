TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.64

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 180221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.
TORM Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.
TORM Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. TORM’s payout ratio is 55.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
Featured Stories
