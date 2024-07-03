TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.64

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 180221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

TORM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. TORM’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TORM Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TORM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

