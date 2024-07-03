Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,961. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.03 and a twelve month high of C$24.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

