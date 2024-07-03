Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- What is a Dividend King?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.