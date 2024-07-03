Toncoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $381.83 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Toncoin has a total market cap of $26.84 billion and $381.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.86 or 0.00013079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,076.49 or 0.99936225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,481,659 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,450,710.212743 with 2,460,348,201.42204 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.95397207 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $334,349,858.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

