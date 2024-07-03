Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

TBLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,317. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Brian W. Wixted purchased 1,620 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

