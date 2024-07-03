The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 4.2% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $83,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

