The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Increases Dividend to $1.60 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.79. 914,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $328,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

