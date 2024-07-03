The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after buying an additional 777,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 141,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after buying an additional 916,574 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,966,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,762,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

