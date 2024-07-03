The Home Depot, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2025 earnings at $15.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

NYSE:HD opened at $334.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.69. The company has a market cap of $332.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

