The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Get Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.