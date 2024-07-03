The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $624.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 398,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 229,144 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,294,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.