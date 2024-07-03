The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 6.6% in June

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 17,950,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. 973,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,053. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520,751 shares in the company, valued at $380,760,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 564,225 shares of company stock worth $20,034,011. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

