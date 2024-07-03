Tezos Market Cap Hits $761.12 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $761.12 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,220,205 coins and its circulating supply is 987,658,255 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

