Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $21.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.26. 202,700,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,511,578. The company has a market cap of $737.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.